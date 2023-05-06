Russia attacks Sumy Oblast with guided aerial bombs late on May 5, injuring 5

This audio is created with AI assistance

Two guided bombs launched from the Russian Su-35 jet struck the Hlukhiv community in Sumy Oblast, Ukraine’s Northern Operational Command reported.

According to preliminary information, five people were injured. Russia’s attack also damaged 44 homes and an educational institution, according to the command.

Introduced earlier this year, Russia’s guided bombs are the regular gravity bombs modified to be dropped by multirole fighter-bombers from safe distances. They are launched from beyond the effective ranges of Ukrainian air defenses, and as of now, Ukraine has little to no instruments to counter them.

Earlier, Air Force spokesperson Yurii Ihnat said that Russia launches up to 20 guided aircraft bombs daily against Ukraine. Russia is deploying them along the front line and other positions in Ukraine with Sukhoi Su-34 and Su-35 fighter jets.

He added that the guided aircraft bombs don’t have efficient navigation, thereby posing a significant threat to civilian infrastructure and populations.