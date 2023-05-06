Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Russia attacks Sumy Oblast with guided aerial bombs late on May 5, injuring 5

by The Kyiv Independent news desk May 6, 2023 8:17 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Two guided bombs launched from the Russian Su-35 jet struck the Hlukhiv community in Sumy Oblast, Ukraine’s Northern Operational Command reported.

According to preliminary information, five people were injured. Russia’s attack also damaged 44 homes and an educational institution, according to the command.

Introduced earlier this year, Russia’s guided bombs are the regular gravity bombs modified to be dropped by multirole fighter-bombers from safe distances. They are launched from beyond the effective ranges of Ukrainian air defenses, and as of now, Ukraine has little to no instruments to counter them.

Earlier, Air Force spokesperson Yurii Ihnat said that Russia launches up to 20 guided aircraft bombs daily against Ukraine. Russia is deploying them along the front line and other positions in Ukraine with Sukhoi Su-34 and Su-35 fighter jets.

He added that the guided aircraft bombs don’t have efficient navigation, thereby posing a significant threat to civilian infrastructure and populations.

Russia’s new guided bombs pose increasingly serious threat to Ukraine
Still unable to achieve air supremacy, Russia is nevertheless finding ways to threaten Ukraine from the sky. Early this year, Russia introduced guided bombs — essentially, the regular gravity bombs modified to be dropped by multirole fighter-bombers from safe distances and deal precise and very dam…
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
