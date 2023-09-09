Russia attacks Sumy Oblast, injuring 2

This audio is created with AI assistance

The Russian military shelled seven communities on the border of Sumy Oblast on Sept. 8, causing 61 explosions and injuring two civilians, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported.

Mortar shelling in the community of Khotin injured one resident and damaged the local house of culture.

In Bilopillia, cannon artillery fire wounded a civilian, who had to be hospitalized.

Shelling in Velyka Pysarivka, Seredyna-Buda, and Krasnopillia caused damage to a number of houses.

The Yunakivka and Esman communities were also hit in the attacks.

Throughout the day, Russian forces assailed the Sumy border communities with artillery, mines, mortar shelling, and drones. The Russian military fired at the border 15 times in total.

These attacks are a daily occurrence for the people living in the vulnerable settlements along Sumy Oblast's northeastern border with Russia.