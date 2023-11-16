Russia attacks Sumy Oblast 10 times, injuring 1

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces shelled four communities in Sumy Oblast on Nov. 15, firing 10 times over the course of the day, injuring one civilian, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported.

Mortar attacks in the settlement of Seredyna-Buda left one resident wounded. No additional information was provided on the status of the victim.

The communities of Yunakivska, Krasnopillia, Seredyna-Buda, and Khotyn came under fire. The administration recorded 46 explosions throughout the day.

The Russian military targeted different communities with an onslaught of shelling, mortar and drone attacks, as well as grenade launchers. Seredyna-Buda experienced the most intense attacks, with 18 explosions recorded in the area.

Shelling is a daily occurrence for the communities near Ukraine's northeastern border with Russia. Residents in the region's vulnerable border settlements experience multiple attacks per day.