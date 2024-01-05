Russia attacks Sumy Oblast 10 times.

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces shelled five communities in Sumy Oblast on Jan. 4, firing 10 times over the course of the day, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported.

The communities of Krasnopillia, Khotin, Velyka Pysarivka, Bilopillia, and Esman came under fire.

The Russian military targeted different communities with mortar and artillery attacks, with drones also dropping mines onto two settlements. The administration recorded 38 explosions throughout the day.

The village of Velyka Pysarivka, with a population of about 4,000 residents, experienced the most intense attacks with 21 explosions recorded in the area. The community is located just seven kilometers west of the Ukraine-Russia border.

Shelling is a daily occurrence for the communities near Ukraine's northeastern border with Russia. Residents in the region's vulnerable border settlements experience multiple attacks per day.