Russia attacks Sumy Oblast 10 times

by Dmytro Basmat January 5, 2024 6:48 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces shelled five communities in Sumy Oblast on Jan. 4, firing 10 times over the course of the day, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported.

The communities of Krasnopillia, Khotin, Velyka Pysarivka, Bilopillia, and Esman came under fire.

The Russian military targeted different communities with mortar and artillery attacks, with drones also dropping mines onto two settlements. The administration recorded 38 explosions throughout the day.

The village of Velyka Pysarivka, with a population of about 4,000 residents, experienced the most intense attacks with 21 explosions recorded in the area. The community is located just seven kilometers west of the Ukraine-Russia border.

Shelling is a daily occurrence for the communities near Ukraine's northeastern border with Russia. Residents in the region's vulnerable border settlements experience multiple attacks per day.

Ukraine war latest: Russia fires North Korean-supplied missiles into Ukraine, White House says
Key developments on Jan. 4: * Russia fires North Korean-supplied missiles into Ukraine * WSJ: Russia plans to buy ballistic missiles from Iran * Military: Ukrainian strike hits Russian command post in Crimea * Commander: Russia doubles attacks in southeastern sector * National Resistance Cente…
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: Dmytro Basmat
Comments

6:48 AM

6:14 PM

Lukashenko approves amendments on Belarus' presidency law.

Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko approved amendments to the law on the Belarusian presidency on Jan. 3, guaranteeing immunity for any former president of Belarus and introducing stricter rules on who is eligible to become president.
3:59 PM

Commander: Russia doubles attacks in southeastern sector.

Over the past day, Tarnavskyi said that Russian forces in the sector had launched almost 900 artillery barrages, 25 airstrikes, and dozens of assaults on Ukrainian positions. As a result of the clashes, Russia suffered heavy losses, including 423 personnel and 72 pieces of military equipment.
2:59 PM

WSJ: Russia plans to buy ballistic missiles from Iran.

U.S. officials said that they believed the deal had not been completed yet but added that it was possible Russia could receive the missiles in the spring of 2024. They also said that North Korea has already provided Russia with launchers and several dozen ballistic missiles.
