Our War Crimes Investigations Unit released its new documentary, "He Came Back". The film is about two cases of sexual violence committed by Russian soldiers during the occupation of Kherson and Kyiv oblasts in 2022 — and the process of identifying the offenders.
Russia attacks residential area in Kostiantynivka in Donetsk Oblast, injuring 6

by Kateryna Denisova June 11, 2024 2:23 PM 1 min read
The aftermath of a Russian attack on the town of Kostiantynivka in Donetsk Oblast on June 11, 2024. (Ukraine's State Emergency Service)
Russian troops carried out an airstrike on the town of Kostiantynivka in Donetsk Oblast overnight on June 10, injuring at least six people, Donbas Realii news outlet reported on June 11, citing the police.

Kostiantynivka comes under regular strikes by Russian forces. Russia dropped a KAB-500 aerial bomb on the town's residential area at around 11 p.m. local time, causing a fire in a five-story building, according to Ukraine's State Emergency Service.

Initially, authorities wrote about five injured people. Rescuers reportedly saved three more residents and extinguished fires.

The attack damaged 16 high-rise buildings, two administrative buildings, and two infrastructure facilities, the State Emergency Service said.

Moscow's troops attacked settlements in Donetsk Oblast 15 times over the past day, Governor Vadym Filashkin said. Two people were also reportedly injured in the town of Pokrovsk.

With all eyes on Kharkiv, Russian troops take one Donbas village after another
Editor’s Note: The Kyiv Independent is not disclosing soldiers’ full names since they disclosed information without authorization from their command. DONETSK OBLAST—As public attention shifted to Moscow’s renewed offensive in Kharkiv Oblast, Russian forces steadily advance in the country’s easternm…
The Kyiv IndependentAsami Terajima
Author: Kateryna Denisova
11:18 AM

FT: NATO's B9 group considers barring Hungary from meetings.

Diplomats of the Bucharest Nine (B9), a group of Eastern European NATO Allies, discussed a possibility of excluding Hungary from future meetings of the club, the Financial Times (FT) reported on June 11, citing people familiar with the talks.
