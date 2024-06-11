Russia attacks residential area in Kostiantynivka in Donetsk Oblast, injuring 6

This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight. Become a member Support us just once

Russian troops carried out an airstrike on the town of Kostiantynivka in Donetsk Oblast overnight on June 10, injuring at least six people, Donbas Realii news outlet reported on June 11, citing the police.

Kostiantynivka comes under regular strikes by Russian forces. Russia dropped a KAB-500 aerial bomb on the town's residential area at around 11 p.m. local time, causing a fire in a five-story building, according to Ukraine's State Emergency Service.

Initially, authorities wrote about five injured people. Rescuers reportedly saved three more residents and extinguished fires.

The attack damaged 16 high-rise buildings, two administrative buildings, and two infrastructure facilities, the State Emergency Service said.

Moscow's troops attacked settlements in Donetsk Oblast 15 times over the past day, Governor Vadym Filashkin said. Two people were also reportedly injured in the town of Pokrovsk.