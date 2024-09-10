Russia ramps up pressure near Kupiansk, Ukraine repels cross-border attack in Kharkiv Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces have become considerably more active in the Kupiansk sector in northeastern Kharkiv Oblast over the past month, a National Guard spokesperson said on air on Sept. 10.

Moscow's troops also attempted fresh attacks elsewhere in Kharkiv Oblast, with the 92nd Assault Brigade reportedly repelling a new cross-border raid in the region.

The news comes amid Russia's effort to increase pressure along the entire eastern front, with heavy battles ongoing near the Donetsk Oblast towns of Pokrovsk, Toretsk, Chasiv Yar, and Vuhledar.

"There has been a certain increase in activity in the Kupiansk sector over the past month," spokesperson Ruslan Muzychuk said on national television.

"(Russian forces) are trying to storm our positions, namely in the area of Synkivka and Stelmakhivka, where Russia attempted quite serious assaults in recent days."

The estimated Russian advance (red) near the village of Synkivka in the Kupiansk sector, Kharkiv Oblast, Ukraine, as of Sept. 9, 2024. (DeepState/OpenStreetMaps)

According to Muzychuk, Russia is concentrating tank and motorized rifle units in an attempt to advance. In the south, Moscow's troops are trying to advance to the defense line along the Chornyi Zherebets River, he added.

Kupiansk lies in the eastern part of Kharkiv Oblast, some 25 kilometers (15 miles) from the administrative border with mostly occupied Luhansk Oblast. The town was occupied by Russian forces in 2022 but liberated in a surprise offensive later the same year. It has faced heavy pressure from Russia's military since then.

Muzychuk explained that Russia is trying to increase pressure along the entire front and stretch Ukrainian defenses. For this purpose, Moscow's troops also became more active near the Tykhe settlement in the Kharkiv sector.

Russia launched a new offensive in the northern part of Kharkiv Oblast in May. Ukraine has been able to halt the advance, but Russian forces continue to hold a handful of settlements across the border.

Also on Sept. 10, the 92nd Assault Brigade said its forces repelled an attempt by Russian mechanized forces to break through the border in Kharkiv Oblast. The exact location was not specified.

The unit shared footage of Ukraine striking Russian armor, namely two BMP-2 armored vehicles and one T-72 tank used in the unsuccessful attack.