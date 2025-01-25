paint paint
Curated theft

Investigating the largest theft in Europe since WW2 World War II.

watch now Watch documentary now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, War, Civilian casualties, Drone attack, Missile attack
Edit post

Russian attacks across Ukraine injure 10 over past day

by Kateryna Hodunova January 25, 2025 1:06 PM 2 min read
The remains of a Shahed 136 at an exhibition showing remains of missiles and drones that Russia used in the attack on Ukraine in Kyiv, Ukraine on May 12, 2023. (Oleksii Samsonov / Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian strikes against Ukraine injured 10 civilians over the past day, regional authorities reported on Jan. 25.

Russian forces launched 61 drones from the cities of Bryansk, Kursk, Orel, Millerovo, and Primosk-Akhtarsk, and two Kh-59/69 cruise missiles from the Black Sea at Ukraine overnight, according to Ukraine's Air Force.

Ukraine's air defense shot down two missiles and 46 drones in Kyiv, Khmelnytskyi, Kherson, Odesa, Sumy, Zaporizhzhia, Kharkiv, Poltava, Dnipropetrovsk, Cherkasy, Kirovohrad, and Donetsk oblasts, the Air Force said.

Fifteen drones were lost allegedly due to electronic warfare countermeasures.

In Kherson Oblast, Russia targeted 38 settlements, including the regional center of Kherson, over the past day. As a result of the attacks, five people were injured, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported.

In Donetsk Oblast, one person was injured in the town of Pokrovsk due to Russian strikes, Governor Vadym Filashkin said.

In Sumy Oblast, three people were injured in the Myropillia community, and one woman suffered injuries in the Hlukhiv community as a result of FPV (first-person-view) drone attacks, local military administration reported.

Russian forces also attacked Cherkasy Oblast with drones, targeting critical infrastructure. Local authorities are assessing the impact of the strikes. The regional center is partially without power due to the attack.

Investigation: How Russia profits from arms exports to Saudi Arabia despite sanctions — leaked emails
Few agreements are shrouded in more secrecy than inter-government arms deals — especially when one of the parties is a global pariah leading a bloody war. But a recent massive leak of emails and documents has given us an unprecedented glimpse into a particularly secretive transaction. The leak rev…
The Kyiv IndependentAlisa Yurchenko
Author: Kateryna Hodunova
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.