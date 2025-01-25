Russian attacks across Ukraine injure 10 over past day

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian strikes against Ukraine injured 10 civilians over the past day, regional authorities reported on Jan. 25.

Russian forces launched 61 drones from the cities of Bryansk, Kursk, Orel, Millerovo, and Primosk-Akhtarsk, and two Kh-59/69 cruise missiles from the Black Sea at Ukraine overnight, according to Ukraine's Air Force.

Ukraine's air defense shot down two missiles and 46 drones in Kyiv, Khmelnytskyi, Kherson, Odesa, Sumy, Zaporizhzhia, Kharkiv, Poltava, Dnipropetrovsk, Cherkasy, Kirovohrad, and Donetsk oblasts, the Air Force said.

Fifteen drones were lost allegedly due to electronic warfare countermeasures.

In Kherson Oblast, Russia targeted 38 settlements, including the regional center of Kherson, over the past day. As a result of the attacks, five people were injured, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported.

In Donetsk Oblast, one person was injured in the town of Pokrovsk due to Russian strikes, Governor Vadym Filashkin said.

In Sumy Oblast, three people were injured in the Myropillia community, and one woman suffered injuries in the Hlukhiv community as a result of FPV (first-person-view) drone attacks, local military administration reported.

Russian forces also attacked Cherkasy Oblast with drones, targeting critical infrastructure. Local authorities are assessing the impact of the strikes. The regional center is partially without power due to the attack.