Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Russia attacks Kharkiv Oblast, Zaporizhzhia on Jan. 7

by The Kyiv Independent news desk January 8, 2023 12:09 AM
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces launched a missile attack on the community of Merefa near Kharkiv on the evening of Jan. 7, wounding one person, reported Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov.

Emergency responders are on the scene, Syniehubov said.

Russian forces also attacked the outskirts of Zaporizhzhia, acting mayor Anatolii Kurtiev reported, adding that further details will soon follow.

The attacks took place amid the Kremlin’s supposed “Christmas truce,” which it said would last from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7. Russia broke the truce within an hour of when it was meant to come into effect.

Russian troops shelled the southern city of Kherson, killing one firefighter and injuring four more, according to Kherson Oblast Governor Yaroslav Yanushevysh.

Ukraine’s General Staff reported on Jan. 7 evening that Russian forces continued to shell Ukrainian military positions with mortars, artillery, and tanks, despite the supposed ceasefire.

Russia also conducted an airstrike and attacked Ukrainian settlements with multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) seven times over the past 24 hours, according to the General Staff.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
