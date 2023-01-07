General Staff: Russia launches attacks despite Kremlin’s supposed ‘Christmas truce'

Russian forces continued to shell Ukrainian military positions with mortars, artillery, and tanks, despite the Kremlin’s proposed ceasefire over Orthodox Christmas, Ukraine’s General Staff reported on Jan. 7.

Russia also conducted an airstrike and attacked Ukrainian settlements with multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) seven times over the past 24 hours, according to the General Staff.

Russian forces are reportedly concentrating on conducting offensive actions toward Bakhmut, Avdiivka, and Lyman and are trying to improve their tactical position in the Kupiansk direction in the east of the country.

Russian troops are also continuing to defend previously taken lines toward Novopavlivske, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson in Ukraine’s south, according to the military.

Dozens of settlements in Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia oblasts were hit by Russian forces, and civilian infrastructure was damaged.

Ukraine’s aviation reportedly struck 21 Russian concentration areas and conducted three attacks against Russian air defense positions. Ukrainian rocket operators and gunners hit four military concentration areas and two ammunition depots, the General Staff added.

Earlier on Jan. 5, Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu to implement a temporary ceasefire along the entire front line in Ukraine from midday on Jan. 6 to midnight on Jan. 7.

President Volodymyr Zelensky dismissed Putin’s words about an Orthodox Christmas ceasefire later in the day.

U.S. President Joe Biden said he believes Putin is “trying to find some oxygen” with the proposed truce.