Russia attacks Donetsk Oblast village with 1.5 ton bomb, injuring 3 people

Russian troops dropped a 1.5 ton aerial bomb on the village of Oleksiyevo-Druzhkivka in Donetsk Oblast on May 28, injuring three people, including a child, Governor Vadym Filashkin said.

Oleksiyevo-Druzhkivka is located some 12 kilometers (7 miles) from Kramatorsk, one of the key Ukrainian-held cities in Donetsk Oblast.

The attack on the village reportedly damaged around 100 houses, three of which were "almost completely destroyed," according to Filashkin.

The child suffered minor injuries, and two other victims were hospitalized, the governor said.

Settlements in Donetsk Oblast suffer from daily Russian strikes due to their proximity to the front line. Heavy fighting continues in Donetsk Oblast as Russia seeks to occupy the entire region.

Russian attacks against Ukraine over the past day killed at least five people and injured at least 32, regional authorities said on May 28.