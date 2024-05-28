Skip to content
Russia attacks Donetsk Oblast village with 1.5 ton bomb, injuring 3 people

by Kateryna Denisova May 28, 2024 5:14 PM 1 min read
Cars drive past sigh ‘Donetsk Oblast’ on the border between Dnipropetrovsk and Donetsk Oblast on March 16, 2024 in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Ukraine. (Arsen Dzodzaiev/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
Russian troops dropped a 1.5 ton aerial bomb on the village of Oleksiyevo-Druzhkivka in Donetsk Oblast on May 28, injuring three people, including a child, Governor Vadym Filashkin said.

Oleksiyevo-Druzhkivka is located some 12 kilometers (7 miles) from Kramatorsk, one of the key Ukrainian-held cities in Donetsk Oblast.

The attack on the village reportedly damaged around 100 houses, three of which were "almost completely destroyed," according to Filashkin.

The child suffered minor injuries, and two other victims were hospitalized, the governor said.

Settlements in Donetsk Oblast suffer from daily Russian strikes due to their proximity to the front line. Heavy fighting continues in Donetsk Oblast as Russia seeks to occupy the entire region.

Russian attacks against Ukraine over the past day killed at least five people and injured at least 32, regional authorities said on May 28.

Author: Kateryna Denisova
Ukraine can use Belgian F-16s only on Ukrainian territory, Belgian PM says.

"Everything which is covered by this agreement... is for the utilization by the Ukrainian defense forces on Ukrainian territory," Prime Minister Alexander De Croo responded to a journalist's question about whether Ukraine will be able to use Belgian F-16 jets to down Russian jets in Russian airspace.
