Russia attacks civilian car in Kharkiv Oblast, injuring 2 women

Russian troops attacked a car with a drone in the village of Kozacha Lopan in Kharkiv Oblast on June 7, injuring two women, the Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor’s Office reported.

Kozacha Lopan, with a pre-war population of around 5,000 people, is located nearly 40 kilometers north of the regional capital, Kharkiv.

A 62-year-old driver and a 65-year-old passenger suffered injuries and are receiving medical care, the prosecutors said.

Russian forces launched new offensive operations in the north of Kharkiv Oblast on May 10, exposing Kharkiv and a number of border settlements in the region to heavy attacks.

During the full-scale war, Russian troops have repeatedly attacked civilian vehicles, including when people tried to evacuate from front-line settlements.