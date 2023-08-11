Russia attacks 8 communities in Sumy Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces shelled eight communities along the Sumy Oblast border on Aug. 10, causing 220 explosions, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported.

The communities of Khotin, Seredyna-Buda, Velyka Pysarivka, Bilopillia, Krasnopillia, Svesa, Novoslobidske, and Esman came under heavy fire. According to the administration, Russian military launched attacks with various weapons, including artillery, mortar, mines, grenade launchers, rocket launchers, and missiles.

Russian forces dropped 32 mines over Esman and 48 on Seredyna-Buda.

Shelling in Bilopillia damaged a car.

In Seredyna-Buda, the attacks damaged the local House of Culture.

The administration did not report any injuries or casualties from the attacks.

The border communities of Sumy Oblast in northeastern Ukraine endure daily shelling as Russia's all-out invasion drags on.