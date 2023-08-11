Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Russia attacks 8 communities in Sumy Oblast

by Abbey Fenbert August 11, 2023 3:44 AM 1 min read
A police station in Bilopillia, Sumy Oblast, is gutted after Russian shelling in March 2023. (Photo by Andriy Kramchenkov/Suspilne Ukraine/JSC "UA:PBC"/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces shelled eight communities along the Sumy Oblast border on Aug. 10, causing 220 explosions, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported.

The communities of Khotin, Seredyna-Buda, Velyka Pysarivka, Bilopillia, Krasnopillia, Svesa, Novoslobidske, and Esman came under heavy fire. According to the administration, Russian military launched attacks with various weapons, including artillery, mortar, mines, grenade launchers, rocket launchers, and missiles.

Russian forces dropped 32 mines over Esman and 48 on Seredyna-Buda.

Shelling in Bilopillia damaged a car.

In Seredyna-Buda, the attacks damaged the local House of Culture.

The administration did not report any injuries or casualties from the attacks.

The border communities of Sumy Oblast in northeastern Ukraine endure daily shelling as Russia's all-out invasion drags on.

Ukrainian troops regularly cross Dnipro River, probing Russian defenses in Kherson Oblast
Kherson Oblast – Ukrainian soldiers board a speedboat one by one. It sinks deeper into the water, weighed down by the men, their weapons, and equipment. The soldiers at the stern push off from the riverbank with oars until, finally, they turn on the boat’s engine, roaring into the darkness toward
The Kyiv IndependentAlexander Query
Author: Abbey Fenbert
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.