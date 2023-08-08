Russia shells 7 communities in Sumy Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces shelled seven communities in Ukraine's northeastern Sumy Oblast on Aug. 8, firing more than 70 rounds from various types of weapons, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported on Telegram.

According to the post, Russia shelled the Krasnopillia, Bilopillia, Khotin, Esman, Znob-Novhorodske, Vekyka Pysarivka, and Nova Sloboda communities.

Russian forces used mortars to target the Krasnopillia and Bilopillia communities, destroying two private residences. Over the past 24 hours, the Velyka Pysarivka, Znob-Novhorodske, and Nova Sloboda communities were attacked by artillery shelling.

No casualties have been reported following the shelling.

Sumy Oblast is located on Ukraine's northeastern border with Russia. It has been the target of daily Russian shelling and attacks from across the border since parts of the oblast were liberated from Russian troops in early April 2022.