Russia attacks 8 communities in Sumy Oblast

Russian forces fired at the Sumy Oblast border nearly 30 times on March 3, striking eight communities, the regional military administration reported.

The attacks caused 130 explosions in the area. The communities of Khotin, Yunakivka, Krasnopillia, Seredyna-Buda, Velyka Pysarivka, Shalyhyne, Esman, and Bilopillia came under fire.

Throughout the day, the border region was assailed with artillery, drone, mortar, grenade, and rocket attacks. Russian forces also dropped 37 mines on Velyka Pysarivka.

No casualties or damage to civilian infrastructure were reported.

The residents of Sumy Oblast's vulnerable border communities face near-constant attacks from nearby Russian forces. Russia has launched attacks on the region almost every day since April 2022.