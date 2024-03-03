Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, mines, War, Tech, Business, Ukraine, Russia
Edit post

Ukraine's government reaches agreement with Palantir to accelerate demining through AI

by The Kyiv Independent news desk March 3, 2024 6:39 PM 2 min read
A warning sign that says "Danger! Mines!" placed near destroyed houses during a demining operation in the village of Hrakove, Kharkiv Oblast, on April 18, 2023. (Sergey Bobok/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

An agreement has been signed with U.S. tech company Palantir to employ artificial intelligence in Ukraine's humanitarian demining efforts, the Economy Ministry reported on March 3.

Over 270 Ukrainians, including 14 children, have been killed by mines and other explosives since the start of the full-scale invasion.

"Demining is the zero stage of Ukraine's recovery. Currently, 156,000 square kilometers of land are potentially contaminated, with over 6 million Ukrainians at risk," Economy Minister Yulia Svyrydenko said at the signing of the agreement in London.

Since the start of the full-scale invasion, deminers have neutralized over 470,000 explosive objects and cleared more than 1,170 square kilometers of land, according to Serhii Reva, the head of the State Emergency Service’s humanitarian demining department.

However, clearing the land will be a massive and years-long undertaking.

The ability to accelerate the demining process, "particularly through cooperation with technological companies like Palantir, is an opportunity to save lives and expedite Ukraine's reconstruction," Svyrydenko said.

The agreement entails the digitalization of demining operations and automation of processes already outlined in Ukraine's National Mine Action Strategy through 2033, according to the Economy Ministry's press release.

It also involves the expansion of digital capabilities for assessing and prioritizing the risks in mined regions, as well as the utilization of a Palantir-provided artificial intelligence platform assistant for decision-making in demining efforts.

The platform will draw intel from local and regional governing bodies, as well as ministries, agencies, and the previous work of deminers.

Based on this data, the platform could advise deminers on the most effective measures to take when working in a specific area, such as whether they should use drones or more traditional demining methods.  

The main goal, according to the Economy Ministry, is to "demine territories faster and at lower costs."

Multiple countries have been assisting Ukraine with demining efforts and providing training and equipment.

The U.S. donated over one million dollars in demining equipment to Ukraine's State Special Transport Service in February.

West’s response to Macron comments on troops to Ukraine reveal discord, weakness, experts say
French President Emmanuel Macron was left on his lonesome by his fellow European allies after saying that the possibility of sending Western troops on the ground in Ukraine should not be “ruled out” in the future. Macron made the remarks on Feb. 26 at a gathering of 20 European heads
The Kyiv IndependentAlexander Khrebet



Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.