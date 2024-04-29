Russian forces attack 7 communities in Sumy Oblast, damaging a school

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces attacked seven communities along the Sumy Oblast border on April 29, destroying a school building, the regional military administration reported. At least 73 explosions were recorded.

The communities of Myropillia, Yampil, Yunakivka, Krasnopillia, Seredyna-Buda, Znob-Novhorodske, and Mykolaiv were targeted.

A school building was destroyed in Yampil as a result of Russian aerial attacks. No civilian casualties were reported.

Throughout the day, Russia assailed the border communities with mortar, artillery, missiles, mines, and drone attacks.

The town of Seredyna-Buda experienced the most attacks, with 28 explosions recorded in the area. Located just a few kilometers from the Russia-Ukraine border, this town has become a frequent target of attack for Russian forces.

Sumy Oblast borders Russia's Bryansk, Kursk, and Belgorod oblasts. Russian attacks against the region have become increasingly destructive in recent weeks, killing and injuring civilians.