Russia attacks against Ukraine kill 6, injure 28 over past day

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian attacks over the past day in Ukraine killed six people and injured 28, local authorities said on Aug. 22.

In Kherson Oblast, an 87-year-old woman was killed in a Russian strike on the town of Tomaryne, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said. In the town of Kozatske, a 58-year-old was killed during nighttime shelling. Another 18 people were injured across the oblast, he added.

The electrical supply of the city of Kherson was also damaged by Russian strikes, leading to power cuts across the city.

In Kharkiv Oblast, two people were injured in separate Russian attacks across the region, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said. Civilian infrastructure, including local government buildings, was also damaged.

In Donetsk Oblast, four people were killed in Russian strikes, and another three were injured, said Governor Vadym Filashkin.

In Sumy Oblast, Russian attacks across the region injured five people, the local military administration said.

Zaporizhzhia, Mykolaiv, and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts were also attacked and damaged, but local authorities reported no casualties.