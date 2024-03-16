Russia attacks 14 communities in Sumy Oblast.

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces struck 14 communities in Ukraine's northeastern Sumy Oblast in 69 separate attacks throughout the day, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported on March 15. At least 378 explosions were reported in the region over the past 24 hours.

The communities of Khotin, Myropillia, Yunakivka, Bilopillia, Krasnopillia, Velyka Pysarivka, Esman, Seredyna-Buda, Shalyhyne, Vorozhba, Trostianets, Konotop, Svesa, and Znob-Novhorodske were targeted.

Throughout the day, Russia assailed the border communities with mortar, artillery, grenade launcher, tank, drone attacks. Drones also dropped explosives onto two of the communities.

Several communities saw mines dropped and the city of Konotop, located about 129 kilometres from the regional capital of Sumy, was targeted by missiles. There were no details on damages to civilian infrastructure or casualties at the time of the publication.

The town of Velyka Pysarivka, with a pre-war population of about 4,000, experienced the bulk of the attacks with 208 explosions reported in the area. The community is located directly on the Ukraine-Russia border.

In recent weeks, Russian assaults on Sumy Oblast have escalated in their destructive impact.

During the early hours of March 6, a drone strike launched by Russian forces in Sumy resulted in four injured individuals and inflicted damage on numerous residences, schools, and medical facilities. Another assault on March 7 claimed the lives of two people and left 26 others wounded, with six civilians requiring hospitalization.



