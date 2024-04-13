Russia attacks 12 border communities in Sumy Oblast.

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces attacked 12 communities along the Sumy Oblast border on April 12, causing over 100 explosions, the regional military administration reported.

The communities of Myropillia, Khotin, Svesa, Mykolaiv, Esman, Yunakivka, Shalyhyne, Bilopillia, Putyvl, Seredyna-Buda, Velyka Pysarivka, and Krasnopillia were targeted with Russian artillery, mortar, mines, and drones.

Bilopillia suffered the heaviest assault, with mortar attacks causing 20 explosions throughout the day.

The town of Bilopillia, which had a pre-war population of about 15,600 residents, lies just eight kilometers south of the Ukraine-Russia border.

No casualties or damage to civilian infrastructure along the border were reported.

Earlier in the day, a Russian airstrike against the regional capital, the city of Sumy, injured three people and damaged residential and administrative buildings.

Residents who live along Sumy Oblast's northeastern border with Russia experience daily attacks from nearby Russian troops. The government announced on April 12 that it has allocated Hr 1.5 billion ($38 million) for the construction of additional fortifications in Sumy Oblast.