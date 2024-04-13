Help us serve you better. Take a survey now

Take survey
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, Russian attacks, Sumy Oblast, Border communities
Edit post

Russia attacks 12 border communities in Sumy Oblast

by Abbey Fenbert April 13, 2024 5:15 AM 1 min read
Illustrated map of Ukraine, with Sumy Oblast noted in red. (Ruslan Maiborodin)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Russian forces attacked 12 communities along the Sumy Oblast border on April 12, causing over 100 explosions, the regional military administration reported.

The communities of Myropillia, Khotin, Svesa, Mykolaiv, Esman, Yunakivka, Shalyhyne, Bilopillia, Putyvl, Seredyna-Buda, Velyka Pysarivka, and Krasnopillia were targeted with Russian artillery, mortar, mines, and drones.

Bilopillia suffered the heaviest assault, with mortar attacks causing 20 explosions throughout the day.

The town of Bilopillia, which had a pre-war population of about 15,600 residents, lies just eight kilometers south of the Ukraine-Russia border.

No casualties or damage to civilian infrastructure along the border were reported.

Earlier in the day, a Russian airstrike against the regional capital, the city of Sumy, injured three people and damaged residential and administrative buildings.

Residents who live along Sumy Oblast's northeastern border with Russia experience daily attacks from nearby Russian troops. The government announced on April 12 that it has allocated Hr 1.5 billion ($38 million) for the construction of additional fortifications in Sumy Oblast.

Ukraine war latest: Ukrainians should prepare for possible power outages, energy minister says
Key developments on April 12: * Energy minister says Ukraine’s energy system stable, urges citizens to prepare for ‘any scenarios’ * Bloomberg: Ukrainian army collapse ‘cannot be ruled out,’ US official says * Netherlands allocates additional $1.5 billion in aid for Ukraine * Ukraine additional…
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: Abbey Fenbert
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

5:15 AM

Russia attacks 12 border communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces attacked 12 communities along the Sumy Oblast border on April 12, causing over 100 explosions. Bilopillia suffered the heaviest assault, with mortar attacks causing 20 explosions throughout the day.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
6:32 PM

Russian strike on Sumy injures at least 3.

Russian attack on the regional center of Sumy injured at least three, causing severe damage to civilian infrastructure, local military administration reported on April 12.
5:36 PM

Netherlands allocates additional $1.5 billion in aid for Ukraine

The Netherlands allocated an additional one billion euros ($1.1 billion) in military aid and 400 million euros ($425 million) for renovation to assist Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on April 12 after the call with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte.
3:34 PM

Ukraine opens embassies in Ivory Coast, DRC.

Ukraine has opened an embassy in Ivory Coast, a day after opening an embassy in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry announced on April 12.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.