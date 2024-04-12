Help us serve you better. Take a survey now

Take survey
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, War, Sumy, Sumy Oblast, Civilian casualties
Edit post

Russian strike on Sumy injures at least 3

by Kateryna Hodunova April 12, 2024 6:32 PM 1 min read
The aftermath of the Russian air strike on the city of Sumy on April 12, 2024. (Sumy Oblast military administration/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

A Russian attack on the northeastern city of Sumy injured at least three people and caused severe damage to civilian infrastructure, the local military administration reported on April 12.

Russia carried out the air strike at around 3 p.m. local time, targeting the residential sector and civilian facilities.

Two administrative non-residential buildings were damaged, as well as 73 windows were blown out in the apartment buildings nearby.

The attack also caused a fire on the roof of one of the administrative facilities. It has been eliminated by the emergency services, which are still working at the impact scene as of around 5 p.m. local time.

The information on casualties and damages is being clarified, the military administration said.

Over the past day, on April 12, Russia attacked Sumy Oblast eight times, targeting the Svesa, Khotin, Esman, and Vorozhba communities. Over 39 explosions were recorded.

Communities near Ukraine's northeastern border with Russia are regularly targeted by Russian artillery and air strikes, with residents in the region's vulnerable border settlements experiencing multiple attacks per day.

Bloomberg: Ukrainian army collapse ‘cannot be ruled out,’ US official says
The possibility of a collapse of Ukraine’s army “cannot be ruled out” and Ukraine is at its “most fragile moment in over two years of war,” according to U.S. officials, Bloomberg reported on April 11.
The Kyiv IndependentElsa Court
Author: Kateryna Hodunova
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

6:32 PM

Russian strike on Sumy injures at least 3.

Russian attack on the regional center of Sumy injured at least three, causing severe damage to civilian infrastructure, local military administration reported on April 12.
5:36 PM

Netherlands allocates additional $1.5 billion in aid for Ukraine

The Netherlands allocated an additional one billion euros ($1.1 billion) in military aid and 400 million euros ($425 million) for renovation to assist Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on April 12 after the call with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
3:34 PM

Ukraine opens embassies in Ivory Coast, DRC.

Ukraine has opened an embassy in Ivory Coast, a day after opening an embassy in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry announced on April 12.
9:59 AM

Lukashenko, Putin hold 4-hour meeting in Moscow.

Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin held a nearly four-hour meeting until late on April 11, according to Russian state-controlled news agency RIA Novosti.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.