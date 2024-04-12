Russian strike on Sumy injures at least 3.

This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight. Become a member Support us just once

A Russian attack on the northeastern city of Sumy injured at least three people and caused severe damage to civilian infrastructure, the local military administration reported on April 12.

Russia carried out the air strike at around 3 p.m. local time, targeting the residential sector and civilian facilities.

Two administrative non-residential buildings were damaged, as well as 73 windows were blown out in the apartment buildings nearby.

The attack also caused a fire on the roof of one of the administrative facilities. It has been eliminated by the emergency services, which are still working at the impact scene as of around 5 p.m. local time.

The information on casualties and damages is being clarified, the military administration said.

Over the past day, on April 12, Russia attacked Sumy Oblast eight times, targeting the Svesa, Khotin, Esman, and Vorozhba communities. Over 39 explosions were recorded.

Communities near Ukraine's northeastern border with Russia are regularly targeted by Russian artillery and air strikes, with residents in the region's vulnerable border settlements experiencing multiple attacks per day.