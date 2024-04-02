Skip to content
News Feed, Ukraine, Sumy Oblast, Russian attacks, Drone attacks
Russia attacks 11 communities in Sumy Oblast

by Olena Goncharova April 3, 2024 1:55 AM 1 min read
The Center of Children's and Youth Creativity in Bilopillia, Sumy Oblast, after sustaining heavy damage in a Russian aerial bombing on March 26, 2024. Photo for illustrative purposes. (Oleh Voronenko/Suspilne Ukraine/JSC "UA:PBC"/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
Russian forces struck 11 communities in Ukraine's northeastern Sumy Oblast in 51 separate attacks throughout the day, the regional administration reported on April 2. At least 226 explosions were reported in Sumy Oblast over the past 24 hours.

The communities of Khotin, Yunakivka, Bilopillia, Krasnopillia, Velyka Pysarivka, Nova Sloboda, Shalyhyne, Esman, Hlukhiv, Seredyna-Buda, and Znob-Novhorodske were targeted.

Throughout the day, Russia assailed the border communities with mortar, artillery, grenade launcher, and drone attacks. Several unguided rockets targeted at least three communities, according to the Sumy Oblast Military Administration.

The town of Krasnopillia, with a pre-war population of about 7,700 residents, experienced the bulk of the attacks,  with 71 explosions reported in the area.

In the evening of April 2 Russian forces conducted an air strike on the Sumy suburban civilian infrastructure, according to the regional authorities. First responders have been dispatched to the site of the attack. No casualties were reported at the time of the publication.

Sumy Oblast borders Russia's Bryansk, Kursk, and Belgorod oblasts. Russian attacks against the region have become increasingly destructive in recent weeks, killing and injuring civilians.

Zelensky visits Sumy Oblast, inspects fortifications
President Volodymyr Zelensky was briefed on the project for the construction of a platoon stronghold near Sumy, which includes reinforced concrete structures, firing positions for tanks and infantry fighting vehicles, and corrugated steel shelters.
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Denisova

Author: Olena Goncharova
9:12 PM

Bloomberg: Biden calls Xi, Ukraine likely on the agenda.

A senior administration official told reporters at a briefing that Biden would reiterate "that China should use its leverage with Russia and Iran to enhance stability, both around the war in Ukraine and amid turmoil in the Middle East."
