Russia attacks 11 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces struck 11 communities in Ukraine's northeastern Sumy Oblast in 51 separate attacks throughout the day, the regional administration reported on April 2. At least 226 explosions were reported in Sumy Oblast over the past 24 hours.

The communities of Khotin, Yunakivka, Bilopillia, Krasnopillia, Velyka Pysarivka, Nova Sloboda, Shalyhyne, Esman, Hlukhiv, Seredyna-Buda, and Znob-Novhorodske were targeted.

Throughout the day, Russia assailed the border communities with mortar, artillery, grenade launcher, and drone attacks. Several unguided rockets targeted at least three communities, according to the Sumy Oblast Military Administration.

The town of Krasnopillia, with a pre-war population of about 7,700 residents, experienced the bulk of the attacks, with 71 explosions reported in the area.

In the evening of April 2 Russian forces conducted an air strike on the Sumy suburban civilian infrastructure, according to the regional authorities. First responders have been dispatched to the site of the attack. No casualties were reported at the time of the publication.

Sumy Oblast borders Russia's Bryansk, Kursk, and Belgorod oblasts. Russian attacks against the region have become increasingly destructive in recent weeks, killing and injuring civilians.