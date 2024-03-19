Skip to content
Russia attacks 11 communities in Sumy Oblast

by Olena Goncharova March 19, 2024 3:37 AM 2 min read
Ukrainian forces successfully down a Shahed-type drone over the skies of Sumy Oblast on Jan. 9, 2024. Photo for illustrative purposes. (Sumy Oblast Military Administration/Telegram)
Russian forces struck 11 communities in Ukraine's northeastern Sumy Oblast in 50 separate attacks throughout the day, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported on March 18. At least 214 explosions were reported in the region over the past 24 hours.

The communities of Mykolaiv, Myropillia, Yunakivka, Khotin, Bilopillia, Krasnopillia, Velyka Pysarivka, Konotop, Shalyhyne, Esman, and Seredyna-Buda were targeted.

Russia assailed the border communities with mortar, artillery, grenade launcher, tank, drone attacks, according to the Ukrainian military. Several communities saw mines dropped and suffered missiles attacks. No casualties were reported.

The town of Bilopillia, located just eight kilometers south and 25 kilometers west of the Ukraine-Russia border, experienced the bulk of the attacks with 84 explosions reported in the area.

In recent weeks, Russian assaults on Sumy Oblast have escalated in their destructive impact.

During the early hours of March 6, a drone strike launched by Russian forces in Sumy resulted in four injured individuals and inflicted damage on numerous residences, schools, and medical facilities. Another assault on March 7 claimed the lives of two people and left 26 others wounded, with six civilians requiring hospitalization.

Author: Olena Goncharova
