Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Sumy, Sumy Oblast, Border communities, Russia-Ukraine border
Edit post

Russia attacks 10 communities in Sumy Oblast

by Sonya Bandouil May 23, 2024 1:25 AM 1 min read
A five-story residential building in Sumy, northern Ukraine, is the aftermath of a Shahed drone attack launched by Russian troops on March 13, 2024. (Photo by Ukrinform/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Russian forces attacked ten border areas and settlements of Sumy Oblast on May 22, firing 30 times and causing at least 139 explosions, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported.

The communities of Mykolaivka, Bilopillia, Krasnopillia, Velyka Pysarivka, Esman, Shalyhyne, Putyvl, Znob-Novhorodske, Hlukhiv, Seredyna-Buda were targeted.

The Russian military struck the communities using artillery fire, drones, and mortar shelling, while also dropping mines.

No casualties were reported.

The town of Velyka Pysarivka experienced the most attacks, with 71 explosions recorded in the area.

Velyka Pysarivka, located directly on the Russia-Ukraine border, has become a main target of attack for Russia. Amid an up-tick in Russian attacks, authorities have been working to increase evacuation efforts in the town Velyka Pysarivka with nearly 300 residents being evacuated this week.

Shelling is a daily occurrence for the communities near Ukraine's northeastern border with Russia, with residents in the region's vulnerable border settlements experiencing multiple attacks per day.

Police: Russian forces shooting civilians in Vovchansk
Speaking on air to KYIV24 on May 22, Oleksii Kharkivskyi, the town’s police chief, said there had been “several” incidents and investigations were “ongoing.”
The Kyiv IndependentChris York
Author: Sonya Bandouil
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

1:25 AM

Russia attacks 10 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces attacked ten border areas and settlements of Sumy Oblast on May 22, firing 30 times and causing at least 139 explosions, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.