Russia attacks 8 communities in Sumy Oblast

by Dmytro Basmat March 28, 2024 1:20 AM 2 min read
Illustrative purposes only: The aftermath of a Russian missile strike on Sumy on March 7, 2024. (Sumy Oblast Military Administration/Telegram)
Russian forces attacked Sumy Oblast 179 times in 48 separate attacks throughout the day, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported on March 27.

The communities of Khotin, Yunakivka, Bilopillia, Krasnopillia, Velyka Pysarivka, Seredyna-Buda, Shalyhyne, and Esman were targeted.

Throughout the day, Russia assailed the border communities with mortar, artillery, grenade launchers, and missile attacks. Explosives were also dropped by drones onto five of the communities.

Earlier in the day, President Volodymyr Zelensky visited Sumy Oblast inspecting the construction of fortifications near the regional center, as well as visiting the positions of the 117th Separate Territorial Defense Brigade.

Russian attacks on Sumy Oblast have become increasingly destructive in recent weeks.

The town of Velyka Pysarivka, located directly on the Russia-Ukraine border, has become a main target of attack for Russia. Amid an up-tick in Russian attacks, authorities have been working to increase evacuation efforts in the town Velyka Pysarivka with nearly 300 residents being evacuated this week.

According to a spokesperson for Sumy Oblast's 117th Territorial Defense Brigade, approximately 250 resident remain in Velyka Pysarivka. The community had a pre-war population of about 4,000 residents.

The town of Krasnopillia was targeted with the most attacks on March 27 with 30 explosions recorded in the area, while the town of Velyka Pysarivka reported seven explosions throughout the day.

Shelling is a daily occurrence for the communities near Ukraine's northeastern border with Russia, with residents in the region's vulnerable border settlements experience multiple attacks per day.

Zelensky visits Sumy Oblast, inspects fortifications
President Volodymyr Zelensky was briefed on the project for the construction of a platoon stronghold near Sumy, which includes reinforced concrete structures, firing positions for tanks and infantry fighting vehicles, and corrugated steel shelters.
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Denisova
Author: Dmytro Basmat
