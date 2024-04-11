Russia attacks 9 communities in Sumy Oblast.

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces struck nine communities in Ukraine's northeastern Sumy Oblast in 28 separate attacks throughout the day, the regional administration reported on April 10. At least 119 explosions were recorded.

The communities of Khotin, Yunakivka, Znob Novohordske, Bilopillia, Krasnopillia, Velyka Pysarivka, Esman, Seredyna-Buda, and Shalyhyne were targeted.

Throughout the day, Russia assailed the border communities with mortar, artillery, drone attacks, and grenade launchers. At least 119 explosions were

No casualties or damage to civilian infrastructure were reported.

The town of Bilopillia, with a pre-war population of about 15,600 residents, experienced the bulk of the attacks reported, with 33 explosions recorded in the area. The community is located just eight kilometers south and 25 kilometers west of the Ukraine-Russia border.

Russian attacks on Sumy Oblast have become increasingly destructive over the past month. Authorities have been working to increase evacuation efforts in the region.

Shelling is a daily occurrence for the communities near Ukraine's northeastern border with Russia, with residents in the region's vulnerable border settlements experiencing multiple attacks per day.