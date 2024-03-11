Russian media: South Korean arrested in Russia on suspicion of spying for first time

This audio is created with AI assistance

A South Korean citizen has been arrested under suspicion of espionage in Russia for the first time, Russian state-owned news agency TASS reported on March 11.

South Korea has provided substantial financial aid to Ukraine since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion and has repeatedly warned of North Korean arms shipments to Russia.

The South Korean, named by TASS as Paek Won-soon, was allegedly detained in Vladivostok, a city close to the border with China and North Korea, in January.

He was then reportedly transported in February from Vladivostok to Moscow, which lies over 6,400 kilometers (4,000 miles) to the west, to carry out "investigative actions."

The South Korean citizen is suspected of passing "on information constituting state secrets to foreign intelligence services," TASS said, citing a source in law enforcement agencies.

He is now being held in the Lefortovo pre-trial detention center in Moscow, and his arrest has been extended until June 15, TASS claimed.

Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich is also currently imprisoned in Lefortovo for alleged espionage, a charge both he and the U.S. government denies.