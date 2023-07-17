Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Russia opposes grain deal extension

by Martin Fornusek July 17, 2023 1:38 PM 2 min read
A vessel is seen in the port upon arriving under the Black Sea Grain Initiative, Odesa, southern Ukraine. (Yulii Zozulia / Ukrinform/Future Publishing via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia opposes the prolongation of the Black Sea Grain Initiative, the Russian state news agency RIA Novosti reported on July 17, citing the Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova.

Moscow has notified Turkey, Ukraine, and the United Nations of its objection to the extension of the grain deal, the news agency wrote with reference to Zakharova.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov claimed the agreement is no longer valid as Russia's demands have not been met, RIA Novosti reported.

"As the president of the Russian Federation (Vladimir Putin) said earlier, the deadline is July 17. Unfortunately, in the parts that concern Russia, these Black Sea agreements have not been implemented so far. Therefore, its effect is terminated," the agency said.

As soon as Russia's demands are met, it will return to the implementation of the deal, Peskov added.

Agriculture Minister: Russia’s grain corridor sabotage could lead to higher food prices
Editor’s Note: This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity. Russia’s blockage of Ukrainian seaports triggered a global food crisis. The global food crisis was partially resolved in July when an UN-backed grain deal was reached, forcing Russia to unblock three ports in Odesa Oblast for…
The Kyiv IndependentAnastasiya Gordiychuk

On July 13, Putin claimed that none of Moscow's conditions for extending the grain deal had been met, according to the Russian state-controlled news agency Interfax. The Kremlin's demands focus on logistics, insurance, and money movement when paying for Russian products.

The UN has however agreed to assist Russia with the export of its food and fertilizer products and offered to broker an exemption of the Russian Agricultural Bank's subsidiary from the SWIFT payment system ban.

While Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that he reached an agreement with Putin on the grain deal extension, the Kremlin denied his statement.

The grain deal, brokered by Turkey and the UN in July 2022, has been essential in mitigating a global surge in food prices by allowing Ukraine to export its agricultural products via the Black Sea.

The agreement has been prolonged several times, with the latest extension set to expire on July 17. The Kremlin has repeatedly threatened to pull back from the deal.

Author: Martin Fornusek
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.