Help us serve you better. Take a survey now

Take survey
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Russia, Burisma, Joe Biden, Ukraine, Terrorism
Edit post

Russia announces investigation into Ukrainian company Burisma, linked to Biden's son, for financing terrorism

by Nate Ostiller and The Kyiv Independent news desk April 10, 2024 6:32 PM 2 min read
Hunter Biden speaks to the media in Washington, DC, US, on Dec. 13, 2023. (Tierney L. Cross/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Russia announced on April 9 that it had launched an investigation into Burisma — a Ukrainian gas company linked to U.S. President Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden — for financing terrorism, ostensibly in connection with the Moscow mass shooting in March.

The investigation centers around an accusation that senior officials from the U.S. and other NATO countries were financing terrorism in Russia and abroad using funds funneled through Burisma.

A branch of the Islamic State known as ISIS-K claimed responsibility for the attack that killed at least 145 people. Despite this, Russian officials have been attempting to link the attack to Ukraine, despite ISIS' statements and the lack of evidence pointing to Ukrainian involvement.

When asked about the Investigative Committee's accusation toward Burisma and the implication that U.S. and NATO officials sponsor terrorism, U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said the charges were "nonsense."

"Russia knows that it was ISIS that carried out the terrorist attack in Moscow."

Hunter Biden previously served on the board of Burisma from 2014-2019, which overlapped with Joe Biden's second term as vice president.

Republicans have long sought to portray Hunter Biden as having profited unlawfully from his connections to Burisma, with the added allegation that Joe Biden used his official position to protect him from investigation.

The allegations that either President Biden or his son were involved in unlawful actions associated with Burisma have been widely debunked.

The conspiracies went viral in the U.S. in the lead-up to the 2020 presidential election, fueled in part by a wider campaign among political opponents of Biden who sought to use his son's activities in Ukraine against him.

The allegations were the center of the political scandal that resulted in former U.S. President Donald Trump's first impeachment charge, in which he allegedly threatened President Volodymyr Zelensky in July 2019 that he would cut off aid to Ukraine unless Zelensky initiated an investigation into Biden and his son.

Law enforcement charges famous lawmaker with high treason
Ukraine’s Bureau of Investigation charged lawmaker Oleksandr Dubinskyi with high treason. Although the report did not name the current MP by name, Dubinskyi’s spokesperson told the Kyiv Independent that the searches are ongoing.
The Kyiv IndependentNate Ostiller
Authors: Nate Ostiller, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.