Iohannis: Romania installs anti-drone system at Ukraine's border

Romania has installed an anti-drone system at the Danube Delta near its border with Ukraine, the country's President Klaus Iohannis said on Oct. 26, Digi24 reported.

Bucharest has been tightening security in its border regions as Russian drone attacks on Ukrainian Danube ports resulted in some unmanned aerial vehicles falling on Romanian soil.

"The anti-drone system is 'in place,' as they say; it is operational," Iohannis said in Brussels.

"Some of the (equipment) comes from the Romanian military, other comes from allies."

Iohannis added that the radars Romania uses are now able to detect targets at a much lower altitude than before.

"You know that earlier, the problem was that radars only detected targets above 600 meters. Now this level is much lower, almost at the ground," he explained.

Romanian media reported on Oct. 20 that Bucharest is planning to install an anti-drone system along the border with Ukraine in cooperation with an unnamed partner state.

Bucharest has previously deployed additional security measures in the border areas, including setting up bomb shelters and issuing air raid warnings.