Iohannis: Romania installs anti-drone system at Ukraine's border

by Martin Fornusek October 26, 2023 9:13 PM 1 min read
Romanian Army soldiers build a bomb shelter in the village of Plauru, Danube Delta, 300 kilometers east of Bucharest, Romania, on Sept. 12, 2023. (Mihai Barbu/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Romania has installed an anti-drone system at the Danube Delta near its border with Ukraine, the country's President Klaus Iohannis said on Oct. 26, Digi24 reported.

Bucharest has been tightening security in its border regions as Russian drone attacks on Ukrainian Danube ports resulted in some unmanned aerial vehicles falling on Romanian soil.

"The anti-drone system is 'in place,' as they say; it is operational," Iohannis said in Brussels.

"Some of the (equipment) comes from the Romanian military, other comes from allies."

Iohannis added that the radars Romania uses are now able to detect targets at a much lower altitude than before.

"You know that earlier, the problem was that radars only detected targets above 600 meters. Now this level is much lower, almost at the ground," he explained.

Romanian media reported on Oct. 20 that Bucharest is planning to install an anti-drone system along the border with Ukraine in cooperation with an unnamed partner state.

Bucharest has previously deployed additional security measures in the border areas, including setting up bomb shelters and issuing air raid warnings.

Author: Martin Fornusek
News Feed

5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
7:45 AM

US imposes fresh sanctions on multinational network helping Russia.

The U.S. Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) on Dec. 5 imposed new sanctions targeting an international weapons procurement network that Washington says involves numerous Cyprus-incorporated entities as well as businesses registered in Sweden, Hong Kong, and the Netherlands.
