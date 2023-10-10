Iohannis: Almost 60% of Ukrainian grain exports transit through Romania

This audio is created with AI assistance

Nearly 60% of the total volume of Ukrainian grain exports transit through Romania, Klaus Iohannis, the Romanian president, said in Bucharest on Oct. 10.

Speaking at a joint press conference with President Volodymyr Zelensky, who was in Bucharest for an official visit, Iohannis said that over 27 million metric tons of Ukrainian grain have transited through his country since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

In August, Romanian Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu said that the government was aiming for 60% of Ukrainian grain exports to transit through the country and that they were working to improve relevant infrastructure.

Bucharest and Kyiv have made an agreement that aims to double the current transit capacity at Romanian ports, Iohannis said in Bucharest.

Russia has attempted to block Ukraine's ability to export its agricultural products by withdrawing from the Black Sea Grain Initiative in July and starting a campaign of strikes against Ukrainian ports and grain infrastructure.

These attacks often hit Ukraine's ports on the Danube River, which forms part of the border with Romania in Odesa Oblast.

In September, debris from Russian attack drones was found in Romania at least three times, leading to the introduction of new security measures by Bucharest to protect the civilian population near the Danube River.