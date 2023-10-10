Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Iohannis: Almost 60% of Ukrainian grain exports transit through Romania

by Elsa Court and The Kyiv Independent news desk October 10, 2023 10:42 PM 1 min read
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and Romanian President Klaus Iohannis at the Cotroceni presidential palace in Bucharest, Romania, on Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023. (Andrei Pugnovschi/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Nearly 60% of the total volume of Ukrainian grain exports transit through Romania, Klaus Iohannis, the Romanian president, said in Bucharest on Oct. 10.

Speaking at a joint press conference with President Volodymyr Zelensky, who was in Bucharest for an official visit, Iohannis said that over 27 million metric tons of Ukrainian grain have transited through his country since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

In August, Romanian Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu said that the government was aiming for 60% of Ukrainian grain exports to transit through the country and that they were working to improve relevant infrastructure.

Bucharest and Kyiv have made an agreement that aims to double the current transit capacity at Romanian ports, Iohannis said in Bucharest.

Russia has attempted to block Ukraine's ability to export its agricultural products by withdrawing from the Black Sea Grain Initiative in July and starting a campaign of strikes against Ukrainian ports and grain infrastructure.

These attacks often hit Ukraine's ports on the Danube River, which forms part of the border with Romania in Odesa Oblast.

In September, debris from Russian attack drones was found in Romania at least three times, leading to the introduction of new security measures by Bucharest to protect the civilian population near the Danube River.

Ukrainian farmers sow 3 million hectares of winter crops but exports drop
By the start of October, farmers had sown 2.992 million hectares, including 1.7 million hectares of winter wheat, the Agriculture Ministry said in a statement on its website.
The Kyiv IndependentDominic Culverwell

Authors: Elsa Court, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.