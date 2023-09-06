Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
CNN: Romania confirms that Russian drone fragments fell on Romanian territory

by Martin Fornusek September 6, 2023 3:36 PM 1 min read
An explosion allegedly caused by Russian drone debris falling in Romania during Russia's overnight attack on Odesa Oblast on Sept. 4, 2023. (Photo: Oleh Nikolenko/Facebook)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Romanian Defense Minister Angel Tilvar confirmed that parts of a Russian drone fell on Romania's soil after a strike against a Ukrainian port on the Danube River, CNN reported on Sept. 6.

The minister said this to CNN's affiliate in Romania A3CNN after visiting the area.

Russian forces have repeatedly attacked Ukrainian ports on the Danube River, Izmail, and Reni, lying not far from the Romanian border.

Following a Russian drone attack against Izmail overnight on Sept. 4, Ukraine's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Oleh Nikolenko said that an unspecified number of drones had fallen and detonated in Romania.

Bucharest has initially denied the reports, with the country's Defense Ministry saying that the attacks did not pose any direct military threat to Romania.

This is not the first incident of a Russian drone reportedly crossing the Romanian border. On Aug. 3, reports emerged that Russian drones had crossed into Romania's territory during an Aug. 2 attack against Izmail.

Bucharest denies Kyiv's claim that Russian drones fell in Romania
Romania’s Defense Ministry “firmly denied” that drones had fallen on Romanian territory during Russia’s overnight attack against Odesa Oblast, saying it did not pose any direct military threats to the country.
The Kyiv IndependentDinara Khalilova
Author: Martin Fornusek
5:56 PM

3:15 PM

MORE NEWS

Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.