CNN: Romania confirms that Russian drone fragments fell on Romanian territory

Romanian Defense Minister Angel Tilvar confirmed that parts of a Russian drone fell on Romania's soil after a strike against a Ukrainian port on the Danube River, CNN reported on Sept. 6.

The minister said this to CNN's affiliate in Romania A3CNN after visiting the area.

Russian forces have repeatedly attacked Ukrainian ports on the Danube River, Izmail, and Reni, lying not far from the Romanian border.

Following a Russian drone attack against Izmail overnight on Sept. 4, Ukraine's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Oleh Nikolenko said that an unspecified number of drones had fallen and detonated in Romania.

Bucharest has initially denied the reports, with the country's Defense Ministry saying that the attacks did not pose any direct military threat to Romania.

This is not the first incident of a Russian drone reportedly crossing the Romanian border. On Aug. 3, reports emerged that Russian drones had crossed into Romania's territory during an Aug. 2 attack against Izmail.