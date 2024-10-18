Uncover what's happening in the territories under Russian occupation
Romania, Belarus scramble jets amid mass Russian drone attack on Ukraine

by Nate Ostiller October 18, 2024 10:44 AM 1 min read
Fragments of the Iranian drone Shahed-136 (Russia named Geran 2), displayed in Kyiv on Aug. 24, 2023. (Illustrative purposes only) (Aleksandr Gusev/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine's Air Force said on Oct. 18 it had shot down 80 out of 135 Russian drones launched at the country overnight.

Amid the mass attack, Romania's Defense Ministry said it had scrambled jets as an unidentified aerial object approached, and then entered its territory before radar lost track of it near the town of Amzacea, some 200 kilometers (124 miles) south of the Ukrainian border.

Both the Ukrainian Air Force and the Belarusian monitoring group Hajun said two drones had flown toward the Belarusian border. Hajun said Belarusian jets had been scrambled in response.

The Air Force said beyond the 80 drones that were shot down across the country, another 44 were "lost," possibly downed by means of electronic warfare.

There were no reports of possible damage caused by falling debris or potential successful hits.

It was not the first time that Romanian and Bulgarian jets have been scrambled amid Russian attacks on Ukraine.

Debris from Russian missiles and drones have also been found in the territory of neighboring countries on numerous occasions.

US announces new sanctions against Chinese, Russian producers of drones used in Ukraine
The two Chinese companies — Limbach and Redlepus — have been working in tandem with IEMZ Kupol, a subsidiary of the Kremlin-owned weapons company Almaz-Antey, to create the drones, the U.S. Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) said in a statement.
The Kyiv IndependentNate Ostiller
Author: Nate Ostiller
4:12 PM

Zelensky signs bill on customs reform into law.

The legislation, approved by the parliament last month, was pushed through after prolonged pressure from Western partners and Ukrainian business associations. The reform is also a necessary step toward Kyiv's accession to the EU.
2:54 PM

NATO armies built on Korean War-era military principles, Zaluzhnyi says.

"There will be no war of the 1953 model. I am talking about Korean War. It ended in summer 2023 in Ukraine, when two professional armies of more than a million personnel each faced each other in the battlefield," said Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Ukraine's former commander-in-chief and current ambassador to the U.K.
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.