RFE/RL journalist wounded in Russian mortar attack in Zaporizhzhia Oblast

Russian mortar attacks in Zaporizhzhia Oblast on Jan. 17 wounded Dmytro Yevchyn, a journalist with RFE/RL's Crimean service, the outlet reported.

According to the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ), at least 17 journalists have been killed in Ukraine since the beginning of the full-scale invasion. An unknown number have been wounded.

RFE/RL said that Yevchyn, who has worked with the outlet since 2018, was injured in the leg by shrapnel from a Russian mortar strike while filming a video near the the front-line city of Robotyne.

Ukrainian troops nearby gave Yevchyn first aid and helped him evacuate the area. He was later taken to a hospital in the city of Zaporizhzhia.

Doctors told RFE/RL that Yevchyn would remain in intensive care for the immediate future, but that an operation was successful.