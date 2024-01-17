Skip to content
RFE/RL journalist wounded in Russian mortar attack in Zaporizhzhia Oblast

by Nate Ostiller January 17, 2024 7:17 PM 1 min read
RFE/RL journalist Dmytro Yevchyn who was wounded by a Russian mortar attack on Jan. 17, 2024, in a photo posted on April 10, 2023. (Facebook)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian mortar attacks in Zaporizhzhia Oblast on Jan. 17 wounded Dmytro Yevchyn, a journalist with RFE/RL's Crimean service, the outlet reported.

According to the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ), at least 17 journalists have been killed in Ukraine since the beginning of the full-scale invasion. An unknown number have been wounded.

RFE/RL said that Yevchyn, who has worked with the outlet since 2018, was injured in the leg by shrapnel from a Russian mortar strike while filming a video near the the front-line city of Robotyne.

Ukrainian troops nearby gave Yevchyn first aid and helped him evacuate the area. He was later taken to a hospital in the city of Zaporizhzhia.

Doctors told RFE/RL that Yevchyn would remain in intensive care for the immediate future, but that an operation was successful.

Author: Nate Ostiller
