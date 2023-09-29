Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Front-line photographer Volodymyr Myroniuk killed in action

by Abbey Fenbert September 30, 2023 1:32 AM 2 min read
Journalist Yurii Butusov (L) and photographer Volodymyr Myroniuk (R) in Donetsk Oblast, June 2023. (Photo via Yurii Butusov / Facebook)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Soldier and photographer Volodymyr Myroniuk, call sign "John," was killed on the front lines near Kurdiumivka in Donetsk Oblast, journalist Yurii Butusov reported via Facebook on Sept. 29.

Myroniuk, aged 59, was an independent photographer who documented Ukrainian soldiers at the front.

Butusov, who is the editor-in-chief of Censor.net, described Myroniuk as a "hero photographer" who "thanked every soldier he met with photographs."

According to Butusov, Myroniuk was Ukrainian but worked for many years as a long-haul truck driver in the United States and had U.S. citizenship. He came to Ukraine to photograph protestors during the EuroMaidan Revolution.

"He loved brave people who risked themselves for high goals, and he was glad to be able to capture the real faces of real heroes in moments of great challenge," Butusov said.

Myroniuk filed his last report a few days ago from an infantry position that was heavily shelled by Russian forces. Butusov said Myroniuk died with "camera in hand," and that his body could not be retrieved for three days due to the intensity of the shelling.

Friends of Myroniuk are hoping to organize an exhibition of his war photography, Butusov said.

"Volodymyr Myroniuk's archive contains unique footage of many Ukrainian heroes, wonderful portraits with many stories behind them," he said.

Russia is covering Ukraine with landmines. Clearing them will be extremely difficult
In March 2022 right after the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, a cell phone video apparently taken by a Russian soldier captured two “Zemledeliye” mobile mine-laying systems thought to be stationed in Kharkiv Oblast. Positioned against a drab backdrop of what was once farmland, the “Zemledeli…
The Kyiv IndependentRich Wordsworth
Author: Abbey Fenbert
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.