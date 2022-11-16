Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
RFE/RL: Biden says Poland missile 'unlikely' fired from Russia

by The Kyiv Independent news desk November 16, 2022 12:16 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Speaking at the G20 summit in Bali, U.S. President Joe Biden said the missile that landed in Poland on Nov. 15, killing two, was “unlikely” fired from Russia due to its trajectory, according to the RFE/RL.

“It is unlikely in the lines of the trajectory that it was fired from Russia, but we'll see,” Biden said.

Meanwhile, Reuters reported, citing a NATO source, that Biden told allies at the summit that it was a Ukrainian air defense missile that landed in Poland.

The incident occurred during Russia's massive missile strike on Ukraine. According to Kyrylo Tymoshenko, the deputy head of the President's Office, Russia launched 90 missiles at targets across the country in one day, 70 of which were intercepted by Ukraine's air defense.

The Polish Ministry of Foreign Ministry said hat a Russia-made missile was dropped on the village of Przewodów, district Hrubieszów, Lubelskie province. Polish President Andrzej Duda said later that the missile was “most probably” Russian-made, but that its origins were still being verified.

Three U.S. officials who spoke on conditions of anonymity told the Associated Press that preliminary assessments into the Polish explosion suggested the missile was fired by Ukrainian troops at an incoming Russian missile.

Russia’s Defense Ministry denied its missiles hit Poland.

