Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Wednesday, November 16, 2022

Polish foreign ministry confirms Russian-made missile landed in its territory, killing 2

by The Kyiv Independent news deskNovember 16, 2022 1:39 am
Share

Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirms late on Nov. 15 that a Russian-made missile landed in the Polish village of Przewodów, which is near the border with Ukraine. 

"On 15 November 2022, another hours-long, massive shelling took place [!across!] the entire territory of Ukraine and its critical infrastructure by the armed forces of the Russian Federation. At 3:40 pm, a Russia-made missile dropped on the village of Przewodów, district Hrubieszów, Lubelskie province, and resulted in the death of two citizens of the Republic of Poland," Lukasz Jasina, Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson said in a statement. 

According to Jasina, Polish Minister of Foreign Affairs Zbigniew Rau summoned the ambassador of the Russian Federation to the Polish MFA and demanded an immediate and detailed explanation. 

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk
One hell of a year
Last November, the Kyiv Independent was founded by 30 journalists who were fired for defending their editorial independence. One year later, we are the voice of Ukraine bringing you the unfiltered truth about Russia’s brutal war. Stand with the Kyiv Independent.
photo-0
photo-1
photo-2
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK