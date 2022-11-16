Polish foreign ministry confirms Russian-made missile landed in its territory, killing 2

Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirms late on Nov. 15 that a Russian-made missile landed in the Polish village of Przewodów, which is near the border with Ukraine.

"On 15 November 2022, another hours-long, massive shelling took place [!across!] the entire territory of Ukraine and its critical infrastructure by the armed forces of the Russian Federation. At 3:40 pm, a Russia-made missile dropped on the village of Przewodów, district Hrubieszów, Lubelskie province, and resulted in the death of two citizens of the Republic of Poland," Lukasz Jasina, Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson said in a statement.

According to Jasina, Polish Minister of Foreign Affairs Zbigniew Rau summoned the ambassador of the Russian Federation to the Polish MFA and demanded an immediate and detailed explanation.