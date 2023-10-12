Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Navy spokesman confirms Russian Black Sea Fleet ship damaged by explosion

by Nate Ostiller October 12, 2023 12:14 PM 2 min read
The "Pavel Derzhavin," a patrol ship from Russia's Black Sea Fleet. (Russian Defense Ministry)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The "Pavel Derzhavin," a patrol ship from Russia's Black Sea Fleet, was damaged by an explosion, Ukrainian navy spokesman Dmytro Pletenchuk told the Ukrainian service of Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty on Oct. 12.

Pletenchuk said he could not discuss more details about the incident, nor the extent of the damage, but confirmed there had been explosions and subsequent damage.

The spokesperson did not comment on whether the Pavel Derzhavin was damaged as a result of a Ukrainian strike.

Posts shared earlier on Oct. 11 on the local Telegram channel Crimean Wind also detailed sounds of explosions and reports that the ship had been damaged.

Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion, Ukrainian forces have repeatedly struck ships from the Black Sea Fleet, causing what U.K. Armed Forces Minister James Heappey characterized as a "functional defeat" of Russia's naval forces in the Black Sea.

According to Ukraine's General Staff, Russia has lost 20 navy ships as of Oct. 12

In addition, Ukrainian strikes hit the Black Sea Fleet's command on land. Reportedly using U.K.-provided Storm Shadow missile, Ukraine struck the Black Sea Fleet's headquarters in Sevastopol, occupied Crimea, killing at least 34 Russian officers, allegedly including the fleet's commander Admiral Viktor Sokolov.  

Uncertain Triumph: Ukraine picks apart Russia’s best air defenses in Crimea
The past month has not been kind to Russia’s forces in occupied Crimea. In a span of weeks, a ship, a submarine, and multiple air defense systems were destroyed. Ukraine said these targets included Russia’s S-400 surface-to-air missile systems, optimistically named the Triumph. Purported videos of…
The Kyiv IndependentIgor Kossov
Author: Nate Ostiller
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
