Navy spokesman confirms Russian Black Sea Fleet ship damaged by explosion

This audio is created with AI assistance

The "Pavel Derzhavin," a patrol ship from Russia's Black Sea Fleet, was damaged by an explosion, Ukrainian navy spokesman Dmytro Pletenchuk told the Ukrainian service of Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty on Oct. 12.

Pletenchuk said he could not discuss more details about the incident, nor the extent of the damage, but confirmed there had been explosions and subsequent damage.

The spokesperson did not comment on whether the Pavel Derzhavin was damaged as a result of a Ukrainian strike.

Posts shared earlier on Oct. 11 on the local Telegram channel Crimean Wind also detailed sounds of explosions and reports that the ship had been damaged.

Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion, Ukrainian forces have repeatedly struck ships from the Black Sea Fleet, causing what U.K. Armed Forces Minister James Heappey characterized as a "functional defeat" of Russia's naval forces in the Black Sea.

According to Ukraine's General Staff, Russia has lost 20 navy ships as of Oct. 12

In addition, Ukrainian strikes hit the Black Sea Fleet's command on land. Reportedly using U.K.-provided Storm Shadow missile, Ukraine struck the Black Sea Fleet's headquarters in Sevastopol, occupied Crimea, killing at least 34 Russian officers, allegedly including the fleet's commander Admiral Viktor Sokolov.