General Staff: Russia has lost 284,890 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

The General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Oct. 12 that Russia had lost 284,890 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24 last year.

This number includes 990 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 4,905 tanks, 9,264 armored fighting vehicles, 9,170 vehicles and fuel tanks, 6,763 artillery systems, 811 multiple launch rocket systems, 545 air defense systems, 316 airplanes, 316 helicopters, 5,247 drones, and 20 boats.