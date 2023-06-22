Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Reuters: UN adds Russia to global list of offenders for killing children in Ukraine

by Dinara Khalilova June 22, 2023 11:41 PM 2 min read
A meeting of the United Nations Security Council on Feb. 29, 2016, in New York, United States. (Michael Gottschalk/Photothek via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The United Nations added Russia to a global list of offenders for killing 136 children in Ukraine in 2022, according to a report to the UN Security Council obtained by Reuters.

Reuters cited the UN chief saying Russian forces and associated groups are confirmed to have maimed 518 children and conducted 480 attacks on Ukrainian schools and hospitals. Russia's military also used 91 children as human shields, according to the report.

According to the Ukrainian government's portal Children of War, Russia's full-scale invasion has killed 490 children and wounded 1,028 as of June 22. Russia has also forcibly relocated almost 20,000 Ukrainian children, with only 373 having managed to return home.

The UN also accused the Ukrainian military of allegedly killing 80 children, injuring 175, and carrying out 212 attacks on schools and hospitals, Reuters wrote. It's unclear if the organization's report considered the evidence of the intention of purported attacks.

Ukraine wasn't added to the global list of offenders. Kyiv hasn't commented on this part of the report.

Every year, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres delivers a report to the Security Council on children and armed conflict covering killings, maiming, sexual violence, deportation or recruitment of children, denial of aid access, and attacks on schools and hospitals.

The report was written by Virginia Gamba, Guterres' special representative for children and armed conflict, according to Reuters. Last month, Gamba reportedly visited Ukraine and Russia, where she met with Maria Lvova-Belova, the Russian official allegedly overseeing the forced deportations of Ukrainian children to Russia.

On March 17, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Lvova-Belova and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

Author: Dinara Khalilova
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
