Reuters: Ukrainian army attempts to break through Russian lines in Donetsk Oblast

by The Kyiv Independent news desk August 13, 2023 11:57 PM 1 min read
A howitzer is fired as Ukrainian artillery division supports soldiers in a counteroffensive on the Zaporizhzhia front line with M777 in Zaporizhzhia Oblast on July 16, 2023. (Gian Marco Benedetto/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian troops are trying to break through Russian lines in the western part of Donetsk Oblast and gain a foothold to the east of the village of Staromayorske, Reuters reported on Aug. 13, citing Vladimir Rogov, a Russian-installed proxy in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

According to him, Ukrainian fighters have also managed to gain a foothold in the northern part of the nearby village of Urozhaine after two weeks of the “heaviest and bloodiest battles for this settlement.”

The Russians still control the southern part of the village.

Rogov added that intensive fighting has been taking place south of Velyka Novosilka as the Ukrainian army seeks to advance towards the Sea of Azov.

