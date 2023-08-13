Reuters: Ukrainian army attempts to break through Russian lines in Donetsk Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian troops are trying to break through Russian lines in the western part of Donetsk Oblast and gain a foothold to the east of the village of Staromayorske, Reuters reported on Aug. 13, citing Vladimir Rogov, a Russian-installed proxy in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

According to him, Ukrainian fighters have also managed to gain a foothold in the northern part of the nearby village of Urozhaine after two weeks of the “heaviest and bloodiest battles for this settlement.”

The Russians still control the southern part of the village.

Rogov added that intensive fighting has been taking place south of Velyka Novosilka as the Ukrainian army seeks to advance towards the Sea of Azov.