Reuters: Tuapse refinery hit by drone resumes work after 3 months of repairs

by Abbey Fenbert May 7, 2024 4:29 AM 1 min read
Oil storage tanks stand at the RN-Tuapsinsky refinery, operated by Rosneft, in Tuapse, Russia, on March 22, 2020. (Andrey Rudakov/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
Rosneft's Tuapse oil refinery has resumed processing after sustaining damage from a drone strike in January, Reuters reported on May 6, citing industry sources.

A fire broke out at the Tuapse facility on Jan. 25 following reports of a drone attack. Multiple strikes on oil depots in Russia, including in Bryansk, Oryol, and Leningrad oblasts, were reported in January, amid increasing claims of drone attacks in Russian regions bordering Ukraine.

Two industry sources told Reuters that the Rosneft plant in Tuapse has resumed operations. Repairs were completed at the facility's primary oil refining unit CDU-12 at the end of April, they said.

According to the sources, the unit's capacity totals around 250,000 barrels per day (bpd). The refinery processed 20,000 metric tons of oil on May 1, they claimed.

Rosneft's Tuapse refinery in Russia's Krasnodar Krai is one of the largest oil processing plants in southern Russia.

Ukraine has escalated attacks against Russia's oil industry in recent months, successfully reducing the processing capacities of multiple facilities.

Author: Abbey Fenbert
5:36 AM

Polish judge defects to Belarus.

Tomasz Szmydt, a judge of the provincial administrative court in Warsaw, left Poland for Belarus and said he intends to apply for political asylum due to his "disagreement" with the Polish government's policies.
1:27 AM

Russia attacks 11 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces struck 11 communities in Ukraine's northeastern Sumy Oblast in 31 separate attacks throughout the day, the regional administration reported on May 6. The regional administration confirmed that the Russian attack on the Krasnopillia community earlier in the day injured three people.
