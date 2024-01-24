Fire breaks out at oil depot in Russia's Krasnodar Krai

This audio is created with AI assistance

A fire broke out at an oil depot in the town of Tuapse in Russia's southern Krasnodar Krai the night of Jan. 25, Russian media outlets reported.

Multiple strikes on oil depots in Russia, including in Bryansk, Oryol, and Leningrad oblasts, were reported in January, amid increasing claims of drone attacks in Russian regions bordering Ukraine.

The Tuapse fire caused no casualties or injuries, according to preliminary information, the Krasnodar Krai administration reported.

Sergey Boyko, head of the Tuapse district, said that the fire had been localized.

According to Russian pro-Kremlin media outlet Mash, local residents reported seeing multiple drones flying over the region before and after the fire at the oil depot.

Explosions and fires in several Russian regions were reported on Jan. 21 in a possible coordinated Ukrainian strike against infrastructure targets in Russia's rear. A fire broke out at a Novatek gas plant near St. Petersburg after an alleged drone attack, causing the plant to halt operations.

Novatek is the largest independent natural gas producer in Russia. Bloomberg reported on Jan. 23 that Russian seaborne crude oil exports hit their lowest level in two months in the wake of the attack.

Ukrainian authorities rarely comment on attacks on Russian soil.