Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Reuters: Russia faces challenges in exporting its grain

by Martin Fornusek August 8, 2023 6:54 PM 2 min read
An Acros combine harvester, manufactured by Rostselmash OJSC, drives through a wheat field during the summer harvest on a farm in this aerial photograph taken in Tersky village, near Stavropol, Russia, on Friday, July 9, 2021. (Photo credit: Andrey Rudakov/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Moscow is facing challenges in exporting its grain products, namely the lack of ships, rising insurance costs, and the unwillingness of Western companies to deal with Russia, Reuters reported on Aug. 8.

Russia's exports are hindered by the so-called hidden sanctions that "may lead to an increase in freight and insurance costs," Reuters said with reference to Eduard Zernin, the head of Russia's Union of Grain Exporters.

Although Russian agricultural exports are not directly sanctioned by the West, the restrictions imposed on the banking sector and Russian individuals contribute to the rising costs, Reuters noted.

Merchant vessels are also more hesitant to sail through the Black Sea following Russia's unilateral termination of the grain deal, the news agency reported. Russia followed up its withdrawal from the grain deal by strikes against Ukraine's ports and agricultural infrastructure.

Both Moscow and Kyiv announced that ships sailing to the ports controlled by their opponent will be treated as military targets. The U.K. and the U.S. warned that Russia may also attempt to target civilian cargo ships to further hamper Ukraine's export capacities.

According to Reuters, the risks associated with sailing through the Black Sea are driving up the costs, specifically in terms of insurance, and pushing Russia toward older and smaller vessels run by less established shipping operators.

According to Reuters' sources, Russia's Agriculture Ministry predicts that grain exports will fall about 8% during the 2023-2024 season.

The ministry also announced a plan in December to build 61 new cargo vessels, citing sanctions and the refusal of many international carriers to work with Russia, Reuters said.

Russia unilaterally terminated the Black Sea Grain Initiative on July 17. The deal allowed Ukraine to export its grain even amid the ongoing full-scale invasion.

Ukraine's grain exports are vital to the world's food supply. Before the full-scale invasion, Ukraine was the fifth-largest wheat exporter globally. The grain deal had allowed for nearly 33 million metric tons of food to be exported through Ukrainian ports while it was in force, according to the U.N.

At the Africa-Russia summit in late July, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Russia can supplant Ukrainian exports to Africa with its own products, both as aid and on a commercial basis.

Putin presented this plan also to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan during a phone call, voicing hope for Turkey's cooperation.

Author: Martin Fornusek
News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

