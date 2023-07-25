Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
UK Foreign Secretary: Russia may target civilian ships in Black Sea

by Martin Fornusek and The Kyiv Independent news desk July 25, 2023 6:31 PM 2 min read
Grain ship TQ Samsun in the Black Sea on July 17, 2023, in Istanbul, Turkey
Grain ship TQ Samsun in the Black Sea on July 17, 2023, in Istanbul, Turkey. Russia announced that it withdrew from the Grain Corridor Agreement, which was signed last year under the mediation of Turkey and the United Nations, which ensures the transportation of millions of tons of grain stuck in Ukrainian ports to the world. (Photo: Sercan Ozkurnazli/dia images via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

U.K. Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said on July 25 that Russia may escalate its campaign to destroy Ukraine's food exports by targeting civilian ships in the Black Sea.

"We will highlight this unconscionable behavior at the (U.N. Security Council). Russia should stop holding global food supplies hostage and return to the deal," Cleverly tweeted.

The U.S. also warned on July 19 that Russia is considering attacking civilian vessels in the Black Sea with the intention of blaming Ukraine. Russian forces are reportedly laying additional sea mines in approaches toward Ukrainian ports.

Moscow announced that vessels sailing toward Ukraine's ports will be treated as carriers of military cargo and that all ships on the Black Sea will be inspected by Russian forces for possible military shipments.

Russia withdrew from the Black Sea Grain Initiative on July 17, effectively terminating the agreement that allowed Ukraine to export its grain amid the full-scale invasion.

Following the deal's collapse, Russian forces began targeting Ukrainian agricultural infrastructure and food stocks, with Odesa Oblast suffering regular attacks.  

Agriculture Minister Mykola Solskyi reported on July 19 that Russian attacks had destroyed 60,000 tons of grain in Chornomorsk.

On July 24, Russia used attack drones to strike port infrastructure on the Danube, destroying a hangar used for storing grain. The attack took place in the far southwest of Ukraine, just 200 meters from the border with Romania, a NATO member state.

Russian missile attack destroys historic cathedral in Odesa
Russian missile strikes on Odesa the night of July 23 caused significant damage to the city’s historic Transfiguration Cathedral, the Odesa city administration reported via Telegram.
The Kyiv IndependentAbbey Fenbert
Authors: Martin Fornusek, The Kyiv Independent news desk
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
