Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, Children deportation, Kherson, Russian propaganda
Edit post

Reuters: Posterchild of Russia's Ukrainian children deportation program says he was threatened

by Nate Ostiller and The Kyiv Independent news desk March 20, 2024 11:00 AM 1 min read
Ukrainian woman protest Russia's illegal deportation of Ukrainian children on International Children's Day in Cape Town, South Africa, on June 1, 2023. Photo for illustrative purposes. (Misha Jordaan/Gallo Images via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Denys Kostev, a posterchild used by Russian authorities to promote and justify their campaign of deporting Ukrainian children, said he was coached and threatened if he did not comply, according to an investigation by Reuters released on March 19.

Since February 2022, nearly 20,000 Ukrainian children have been identified as abducted from Russian-occupied territories and sent to other Russian-controlled areas of Ukraine, Belarus, or to Russia itself, according to a Ukrainian national database.

Ukraine has only been able to return about 400 of these children from Russia.

Kostev, a teenage orphan, was taken from Kherson to occupied Crimea by Russian authorities in fall 2022. He then regularly appeared in pro-Russian videos that appeared online while in Russian captivity.

Kostev told Reuters that he was coached by Russian officials to repeat talking points in support of Russia's deportation of Ukrainian children and threatened with beatings if he complained about his conditions.

Kostev said he participated in the videos because he felt intimidated.

"When your life is threatened, you will do anything to keep yourself safe," he told Reuters.

Agents from Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) also questioned Kosten on the whereabouts of Ukrainian troops and ammunition dumps, which he said he did not share.

Despite receiving promises from Russian officials that he would be accepted into a prestigious university or obtain other perks, Kosten said the pledges did not come true.

Kosten moved to Russia from occupied territory but soon sought to be able to reunite with family in Germany and left Russia in February. He told Reuters that Russian authorities did not try to prevent him from leaving.

Authors: Nate Ostiller, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
1:18 AM

Russian attack on Sumy Oblast kills 1.

Russian forces attacked Sumy Oblast 30 times in 90 separate attacks throughout the day, killing one person, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported on March 19.
9:57 PM

Umerov: Ukraine presents its plan for 2024 at Ramstein.

Kyiv presented its key allies a war plan for 2024 as more military assistance have been announced during the 20th Ramstein-format meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group, Ukraine's Defense Minister Rustem Umerov said on March 19.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.