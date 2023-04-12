Reuters: Leaked US document claims Serbia agreed to supply weapons to Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

Serbia agreed to provide Ukraine with lethal aid or has already sent it, according to an alleged secret Pentagon document said to be leaked, Reuters reported on April 12.

The document, entitled "Europe|Response to Ongoing Russia-Ukraine Conflict," purportedly lists the "assessed positions" of 38 European states in response to Ukraine's requests for military aid.

It shows that Serbia refused to train the Ukrainian military but has allegedly committed to supplying lethal weaponry or has delivered it already. According to the classified document, reportedly obtained by Reuters, Serbia also has the political will and military capability to send Ukraine weapons in the future.

The document is labeled Secret and NOFORN, which prohibits its distribution among foreign special services and militaries, according to the publication. The document is dated March 2 and sealed by the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Reuters wrote.

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic's office and the Ukrainian Embassy have not yet responded to a Reuters' request for comment. The Pentagon has not yet replied as well.

Serbia has traditionally been an ally of Russia. However, tensions have begun to surface between the two countries since the start of Russia's all-out war against Ukraine. Serbia is the only European country that has refused to impose sanctions on Russia over its full-scale invasion.

The allegedly leaked document obtained by Reuters is part of a trove of classified U.S. military and intelligence files that appeared on the social media network Discord over the past weeks. The Pentagon has since launched an investigation into the leaks to determine their original source, still unknown.

While some analysts have said that some of the leaked documents appeared to have been altered, U.S. media outlets, including CNN and New York Times, have reported that U.S. officials believe many of the documents to be legitimate.Ukraine, for its part, has denied the validity of the leaked files, dismissing them as 'fake' and part of a Russian disinformation campaign.