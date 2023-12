This audio is created with AI assistance

In response to a question about the border being closed, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Sept. 26: "I don't know anything about this. At the moment, no decisions have been taken on this," Reuters reports.

Earlier, independent Russian media outlet Meduza reported, citing two sources in the Kremlin, that a ban on men of conscription age leaving Russia would come into effect on Sept. 28.