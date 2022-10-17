Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
Meduza: Russia to ban men of conscription age from leaving country on Sept. 28

September 25, 2022 2:28 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
According to independent Russian media outlet Meduza, the ban will come into effect after the end of sham referenda in the four occupied regions of Ukraine. The news outlet cited two sources in the Kremlin saying that the most likely date the borders will be shut is Sept. 28.

On Sept. 21, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said that the army planned to mobilize 300,000 conscripts for the war against Ukraine following Russian President Vladimir Putin's announcement of "partial mobilization" in Russia. Later, Meduza citing undisclosed sources, reported that Russia plans to mobilize 1.2 million conscripts for war against Ukraine.

Russian proxies in the occupied parts of Luhansk, Donetsk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia oblasts have announced that between Sept. 23 and 27, they will rush sham "referendums" on these areas joining Russia. This is a violation of international law.

On Sept. 22, Slovak Defense Minister Jaroslav Nad called Putin's address to the nation "pitiful" and said that mobilization "will end up in the overthrow of Putin as president of the Russian Federation."

The Kyiv Independent news desk
