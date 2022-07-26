Reuters: Gazprom is delaying Nord Stream 1 turbine delivery

This audio is created with AI assistance

Siemens Energy said on July 25 that the transfer of the Nord Stream 1 turbine to Russia is stalled as Gazprom needs to provide customs documents for the transportation. Siemens Energy has been servicing the turbine in Canada and is tasked with transporting it back to Russia. Gazprom said in a tweet that it received the Canadian documents from Siemens but concluded that they “do not eliminate the previously identified risks and give rise to additional questions.” Gazprom reportedly requested that Siemens provide "prompt support in obtaining the required documents."