Reuters: G7 to combat Russia's theft of Ukrainian grain

This audio is created with AI assistance

The members of the Group of Seven (G7) are preparing a plan to combat the theft of Ukrainian grain by Russia, Reuters reported on June 12, citing U.K. Minister of State for Food, Farming, and Fisheries Mark Spencer.

The scheme will involve using chemical identification of the grain's origin, the minister explained.

Spencer revealed at an International Grains Council (IGC) conference in London that the U.K. is leading the initiative and Ukraine is closely cooperating with the G7.

Ukrainian officials have repeatedly accused Russian forces of stealing grain from the occupied territories since last year.

Russian ships have been spotted several times loading stolen agricultural products in the occupied port city of Berdiansk in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Local farmers are reportedly coerced into selling grain at low prices or their stocks are simply confiscated.

Ukraine is one of the world's leading grain producers and exporters, as its supplies feed countries across the Middle East and Africa. At the start of the full-scale invasion, Russia blocked Ukrainian-controlled ports.

Although Turkey and the U.N. brokered the Black Sea Grain Initiative in July 2022 to ensure the transit of Ukraine grain, Russia has repeatedly attempted to sabotage the deal, and a looming global food crisis persists.